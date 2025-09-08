Mon: Main indices edge down

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 3,079.29 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 3,150.65 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 560.02 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 405.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 4.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.57% lower, at 3.3240/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% lower, at 3.8975/€.

Navitas led trading today, and fell 3.37% following a NIS 1.2 billion equity offering at a discount of 6% on yesterday’s closing price, for development of its Sea Lion project in the South Atlantic. Bank Leumi fell 0.90%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.57%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 2.28%; and Nova rose 4.32%.

Besides Nova, notable advancers today were Bezeq parent company B Communications, up 3.44%; Delta Brands, up 2.96%; and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 2.84%. Villar fell 3.52%, IBI Investment House fell 3.37%, Electra Consumer Products fell 2.79%, and El Al fell 2.69%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2025.

