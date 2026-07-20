Mon: Mega Or hit hard by halt in data center permits

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 4,135.80 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 4,081.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.90% to 673.24 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 428.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.72 billion in equities and NIS 5.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.066% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.048/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.485/€.

On the market, the Energy Infrastructure Index rose 1.4% and the Communications and Technology Index rose 1.2%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, falling 1.22% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.74%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.80% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.18%.

Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) fell 6.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after the Electricity Authority announced a halt in permits for new data centers. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.96% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 2.21%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing a new US contract. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.45%, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 2.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2026.

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