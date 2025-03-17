Mon: Menora Mivtachim keeps rising, Energean slumps

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 2,530.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,591.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29%, to 470.19 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 392.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.25% higher, at 3.6630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at 3.9929/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.78%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.12%; Discount Bank fell 1.63%; Elbit Systems rose 1.99%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Nofar Energy, up 3.87%; Menora Mivtachim, up 2.90%; and Shufersal, up 2.84%. Energean fell 7.32%, Cellcom fell 5.04%, Turpaz fell 4.93%, Lapidoth Capital fell 4.88%, and El Al fell 4.19%.

