Mon: Menora Mivtachim keeps rising, Energean slumps

17 Mar, 2025 20:46
The main indices were mixed today, but the Tel Aviv 35 edged ahead.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03%, to 2,530.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,591.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29%, to 470.19 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 392.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.25% higher, at 3.6630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at 3.9929/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.78%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.12%; Discount Bank fell 1.63%; Elbit Systems rose 1.99%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Nofar Energy, up 3.87%; Menora Mivtachim, up 2.90%; and Shufersal, up 2.84%. Energean fell 7.32%, Cellcom fell 5.04%, Turpaz fell 4.93%, Lapidoth Capital fell 4.88%, and El Al fell 4.19%.

