search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Netanyahu's isolation remarks drag TASE down

15 Sep, 2025 18:38
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Clal and Teva led the declines today as Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments about Israel's need for self-sufficiency amid international isolation wiped out strong gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 3,058.22 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.55% to 3,114.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 560.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 411.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.421% higher than Friday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.522% higher, at NIS 3.927/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.62%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.44%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.16% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.56%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.97% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.54% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018