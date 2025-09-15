Mon: Netanyahu's isolation remarks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments about Israel's need for self-sufficiency amid international isolation wiped out strong gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 3,058.22 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.55% to 3,114.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.50% to 560.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 411.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.421% higher than Friday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.522% higher, at NIS 3.927/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.62%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.44%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.16% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.56%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 3.97% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 3.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.54% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.09%.

