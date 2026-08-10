Mon: Next Vision slides despite Q2 results

After rising at the beginning of the session, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30%, to 4,156.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66%, to 4,038.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.23%, to 647.71 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 429.43 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.47 billion in equities and NIS 3.11 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 3.1% and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.14%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% lower, at NIS 2.9980/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.4653/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and rose 9.58%. Bank Leumi fell 2.12%; Next Vision fell 6.68% despite reporting 138% growth in second quarter revenue and raising its annual guidance for the second time since the beginning of the year; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.34%; and Elbit Systems rose 1.69%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers today were Nice, up 4.68%, and Palo Alto Networks, up 2.62%. Nayax fell 10.16%, Ashtrom fell 6.50%, Bet Shemesh Engines fell 6.14%, and Econergy fell 5.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2026.

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