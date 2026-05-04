Mon: Nice lifts TASE to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.79% to 4,504.14 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.58% to 4,440.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.70% to 722.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 425.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.475% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.962/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.188% higher, at NIS 3.466/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.83%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.56%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 21.3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.48%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 6% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 4.40%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 5.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.56%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.91% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.59%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.3% and Turpaz (TASE: TRPZ) rose 7%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2026.

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