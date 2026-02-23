Mon: Palo Alto Networks lower on TASE debut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 4,243.47 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 4,204.63 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 670.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 424.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Friday, at NIS 3.123/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.106% higher, at NIS 3.678/€.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 1.6% today on its first day of trading on the TASE.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.76% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.54%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.57%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.61% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.23%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.27% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.73%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.