Mon: Palo Alto Networks lower on TASE debut

23 Feb, 2026 18:47
Palo Alto Networks and Camtek led the declines today as the banks and Next Vision rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 4,243.47 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 4,204.63 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 670.86 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 424.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.24 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set unchanged from Friday, at NIS 3.123/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.106% higher, at NIS 3.678/€.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 1.6% today on its first day of trading on the TASE.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.76% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.54%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.57%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.61% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.23%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.27% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.73%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 4.74%.

