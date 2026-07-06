Mon: Rate cut boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today with the gains increasing after the Bank of Israel announced a 0.25% rate cut to 3.5%. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.05% to 4,167.09 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10% to 4,144.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 688.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 428.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.08 billion in equities and NIS 5.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.334% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.006/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.041% higher, at NIS 3.431/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index ended the day 1.6% higher and despite the rate cut, which will erode the profitability of banks, the Banking Index was 1.5% higher.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.66% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.49%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.86% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 1.60%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRG) fell 1.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 0.95% and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 0.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2026.

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