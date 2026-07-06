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Front > TASE report

Mon: Rate cut boosts TASE

6 Jul, 2026 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Banking Index was higher despite the interest rate cut while Enlight led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today with the gains increasing after the Bank of Israel announced a 0.25% rate cut to 3.5%. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.05% to 4,167.09 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10% to 4,144.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48% to 688.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 428.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.08 billion in equities and NIS 5.00 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.334% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.006/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.041% higher, at NIS 3.431/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index ended the day 1.6% higher and despite the rate cut, which will erode the profitability of banks, the Banking Index was 1.5% higher.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.66% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.49%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.86% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 1.60%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRG) fell 1.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 0.95% and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 0.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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