Mon: Real estate stocks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,978.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 1,959.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 414.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 375.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 3.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.536% from Friday, at NIS 3.752/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.913% lower at NIS 4.028/€.

The market reopens on Thursday after the Shavuot holiday.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today rising 2.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.83%. Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.76% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.22%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.06%. Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) fell 29.92% after revising its guidance downwards.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.