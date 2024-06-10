search
Mon: Real estate stocks lift TASE

10 Jun, 2024 18:56
NICE Systems and real estate stock lifted the TASE ahead of the Shavuot holiday. The market reopens on Thursday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,978.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.41% to 1,959.17 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20% to 414.75 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 375.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 3.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.536% from Friday, at NIS 3.752/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.913% lower at NIS 4.028/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) led the market today rising 2.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.83%. Airport City (TASE: ARPT) rose 2.76% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 2.45%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.22%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.06%. Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) fell 29.92% after revising its guidance downwards.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

