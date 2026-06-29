Mon: Sharp gains wiped out in late trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34% to 4,014.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 3966.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 650.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 426.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.31 billion in equities and NIS 10.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.733% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.439% lower, at NIS 3.399/€.

On the market, sharp gains on the main indices were wiped out in late trading by the chip companies which fell steeply. Even so the Construction Index ended the day 3.3% higher and the Real Estate Index was 2.1% higher.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.26% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.72% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.67%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.62% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.26%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.94% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.05%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.51% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 5.52%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 5.50% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.98%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 4.21% after announcing a new order.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2026.

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