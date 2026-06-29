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Front > TASE report

Mon: Sharp gains wiped out in late trading

29 Jun, 2026 19:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The The Tel Aviv 35 Index was dragged down in late trading by chip companies Tower and Nova as Nice bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34% to 4,014.51 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 3966.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 650.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 426.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.31 billion in equities and NIS 10.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.733% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.439% lower, at NIS 3.399/€.

On the market, sharp gains on the main indices were wiped out in late trading by the chip companies which fell steeply. Even so the Construction Index ended the day 3.3% higher and the Real Estate Index was 2.1% higher.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.26% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.72% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.67%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.62% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.26%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.94% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.05%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.51% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 5.52%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 5.50% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.98%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) rose 4.21% after announcing a new order.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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