Mon: Strong falls moderate in late trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.65% to 2,990.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.96% to 3,050.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 531.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 409.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.293 from Friday, at NIS 3.404/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.962% higher at NIS 3.936/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, falling 3.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.52%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.74% and Harel Investment and Finance (TASE: HARL) fell 2.43%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.06%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.83%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.34% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.22% after reporting strong second quarter results.

