Mon: TA 35 Index breaks new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.16% to 3,738.33 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.64% to 3,794.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.30% to 658.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.54% to 423.54 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 6.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.723% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.153% lower, at NIS 3.688/€.

Construction stocks rose strongly after the Bank of Israel’s interest rate cut. YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 11.9% for the biggest rise on the market today and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 9.62%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.27% after signing a $150 million European contract and chip companies Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 11.61% and 11.72% respectively.

The banks fell today after the Bank of Israel unexpectedly cut the interest rate. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.20% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.35%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 4.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.65% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.