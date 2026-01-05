search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TA 35 Index breaks new record

5 Jan, 2026 19:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Dimri and Shapir led the gains today as construction companies soared but the banks lost ground after the unexpected interest rate cut.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.16% to 3,738.33 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.64% to 3,794.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.30% to 658.99 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.54% to 423.54 points. Turnover totalled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 6.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.723% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.203/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.153% lower, at NIS 3.688/€.

Construction stocks rose strongly after the Bank of Israel’s interest rate cut. YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) rose 11.9% for the biggest rise on the market today and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 9.62%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.27% after signing a $150 million European contract and chip companies Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 11.61% and 11.72% respectively.

The banks fell today after the Bank of Israel unexpectedly cut the interest rate. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.20% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.35%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 4.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.65% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018