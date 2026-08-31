Mon: TA 35 Index up 1% in August

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 4,138.58 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62% to 4,056.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.68% to 627.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 429.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.674% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.988/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.263% higher at NIS 3.466/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% in August.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.43% while the Banks Index rose 0.20%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.06% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.82%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.90%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.68% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.76%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.59% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2026.

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