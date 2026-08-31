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Mon: TA 35 Index up 1% in August

31 Aug, 2026 18:45
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The market fell on the last day of the month with Tower leading the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.81% to 4,138.58 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.62% to 4,056.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.68% to 627.62 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 429.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.674% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.988/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.263% higher at NIS 3.466/€.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% in August.

On the market, the Technology Index fell 1.43% while the Banks Index rose 0.20%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 6.06% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.82%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.90%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 0.68% and Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 2.76%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.94%, Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.59% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 31, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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