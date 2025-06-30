Mon: TA 35 Index up 23.5% in first half

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 2,958.70 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33% to 3,022.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 522.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.27% to 408.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.25 billion in equities and NIS 6.19 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 23.5% in the first half of the year asnd broke its record 28 times including today.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.59% from Friday, at NIS 3.372/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.488% lower at NIS 3.955/€.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.94%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.69% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.58%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, falling 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.23%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) fell 2.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.75%, Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.04% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.68%.

