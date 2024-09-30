Mon: TA 35 Index up 7% in Q3

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,123.64 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26% to 2,118.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 418.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 385.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.34 billion in equities and NIS 4.96 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 7% in the third quarter of 2024.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.162% from Friday, at NIS 3.710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.716% higher at NIS 4.152/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 0.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.82%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.97%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.49%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.36% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.92%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 7.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.88% Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.79%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.78% and Electreon (TASE: ELWS) rose 4.57%.

