search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE claws back much of Sunday's losses

24 Mar, 2025 19:32
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and insurance companies rose strongly as Energean and Elbit led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.91% to 2,466.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.93% to 2,486.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.67% to 454 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 397.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.162% from Friday, at NIS 3.703/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.272% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 5.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.71%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 6.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 5.38%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.98%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.88%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.01% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018