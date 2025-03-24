Mon: TASE claws back much of Sunday's losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.91% to 2,466.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.93% to 2,486.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.67% to 454 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 397.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.162% from Friday, at NIS 3.703/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.272% higher at NIS 4.015/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 5.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 4.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.71%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 6.53% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 5.38%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.98%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.88%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.01% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.71%.

