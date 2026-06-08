Mon: TASE claws back strong early losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today, recovering strong morning losses after it became clear that Israel and Iran has bowed to US pressure to cease hostilities. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33% to 4,281.85 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 4,232.14 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86% to 696.72 points. The Insurance Index rose 2.2%. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was unchanged at 425.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.80 billion in equities and NIS 5.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.204% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.943/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.263% higher, at NIS 3.39/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.43% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.38% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.57%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 2.59%, Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.89%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.26%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 4.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.33%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.26% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.