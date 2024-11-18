search
Mon: TASE down as Teva continues slide

18 Nov, 2024 19:09
The banks and Teva declined today as Fattal recorded the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72% to 2,252.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 2279.53 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 428.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 390.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.267% from Friday, at NIS 3.733/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower at NIS 3.935/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.04%,<Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 7.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.73% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose `1.47% and and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.74%.

