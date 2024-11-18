Mon: TASE down as Teva continues slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72% to 2,252.10 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 2279.53 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 428.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 390.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.267% from Friday, at NIS 3.733/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower at NIS 3.935/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.04%,<Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.04% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.59%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 7.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.73% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.31%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose `1.47% and and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.74%.

