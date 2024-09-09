Mon: TASE edges lower led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22% to 2,035.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.33% to 2033.98 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 401.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 383.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.296% from Friday, at NIS 3.752/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.592% higher at NIS 4.143/€.

The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) led the market today, rising 5.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.49% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.02%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.77% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.59%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.69% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.3%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.80% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.93%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.56%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.23% and Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

