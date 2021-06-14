search
Mon: TASE edges up

14 Jun, 2021 19:21
Bank Leumi led the market higher today as Aquarius Engines continued its impressive gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,707.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,783.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69% to 583.29 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 386.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 3.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.154% from Friday, at NIS 3.247$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.337% down, at NIS 3.936/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the biggest trading turnover today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.42%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67% and outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Aquarius Engines (TASE: AQUA) continued its impressive gains, rising 9.15% today after rising 17.96% yesterday, following the signing an MOU to set up a factory in the UAE.

Maytronics (TASE: MTRN) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.39% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.18%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.61% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.16%.

