Mon: TASE end-of-year rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73% to 3,708.78 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 3,723.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 616.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 419.26 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.37 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.062% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.764/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.73% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.01% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.68%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.10%.

