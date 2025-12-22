search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE end-of-year rally continues

22 Dec, 2025 19:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Bezeq led the gains on the market today but Next Vision fell sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73% to 3,708.78 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 3,723.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.56% to 616.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 419.26 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.37 billion in equities and NIS 5.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.062% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.206/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.764/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.73% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.36% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.35%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92%, Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.01% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.68%.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 7.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018