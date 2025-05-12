search
Mon: TASE flat despite huge Wall Street gains

12 May, 2025 18:44
Chip companies Tower, Nova and Camtek gained sharply while Elbit fell heavily.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today despite the huge Wall Street gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 2,636.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 2,664.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 463.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 400.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.672% from Friday, at NIS 3.545/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.974% lower at NIS 3.933/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 2.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.73%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.09%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.82% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 9.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.92%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.26%.

