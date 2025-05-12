Mon: TASE flat despite huge Wall Street gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today despite the huge Wall Street gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 2,636.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 2,664.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 463.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 400.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.29 billion in equities and NIS 5.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.672% from Friday, at NIS 3.545/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.974% lower at NIS 3.933/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 2.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.73%, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 5.09%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.82% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 9.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.92%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2025.

