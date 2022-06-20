Mon: TASE gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,808.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,856.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 397.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 365.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today from Friday, at NIS 3.455$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.181% lower at NIS 3.637/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.60%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.54%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.67%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.54%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 4.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.97% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.78%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) (TASE: NWMD) fell 5.19% - both companies falling hard for the second successive day.

