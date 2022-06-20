search
Mon: TASE gains continue

20 Jun, 2022 18:54
Bezeq and Shufersal led the gains today while Delek Group fell hard for the second successive day.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,808.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,856.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77% to 397.11 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 365.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.144% today from Friday, at NIS 3.455$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.181% lower at NIS 3.637/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.69% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.60%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.70% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.54%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.67%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.54%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 4.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.97% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.78%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (formerly Delek Drilling) (TASE: NWMD) fell 5.19% - both companies falling hard for the second successive day.

