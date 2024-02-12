search
Mon: TASE higher as Teva jumps

12 Feb, 2024 18:29
Teva led the market higher today but Elbit Systems and NICE Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,842.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.28% to 1,875.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.22% to 401.89 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 377.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% from Friday, at NIS 3.683/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.023% lower at NIS 3.967/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 5.99% on the day's largest trading turnover for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.17%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.79% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.55%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.82% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.81%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) rose 0.54%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.83% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.58%.

