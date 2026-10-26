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Mon: TASE jumps ahead of elections

26 Oct, 2026 19:19
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Palo Alto and Tower led the strong gains on the market today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.99% to 4,206.35 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.81% to 4,108.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 614.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 429.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.093% lower from Friday at NIS 3.078/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.096% lower at NIS 3.446/€.

On the market, the Oil & Gas Index rose 2.04% and the Insurance Index rose 1.28%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 9.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.77%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.54%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.18% after announcing a new contract with an Asian-Pacific country and NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.79%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.21%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.89% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 1.48%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS), which fell 5.25% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which fell 0.57% were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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