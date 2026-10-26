Mon: TASE jumps ahead of elections

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.99% to 4,206.35 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.81% to 4,108.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 614.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 429.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.93 billion in equities and NIS 4.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.093% lower from Friday at NIS 3.078/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.096% lower at NIS 3.446/€.

On the market, the Oil & Gas Index rose 2.04% and the Insurance Index rose 1.28%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 9.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.77%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 5.54%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.18% after announcing a new contract with an Asian-Pacific country and NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.79%.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 1.21%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.89% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 1.48%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS), which fell 5.25% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which fell 0.57% were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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