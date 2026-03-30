Mon: TASE losses mount as war continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.89% to 4,022.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.98% to 3,941.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.52% to 659.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 419.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.49 billion in equities and NIS 11.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.667% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.389% higher, at NIS 3.642/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 4.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.23% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.70% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.05% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.30% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.32%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 0.96% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

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