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Mon: TASE losses mount as war continues

30 Mar, 2026 21:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks led the steep losses on the TASE today as ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.89% to 4,022.57 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.98% to 3,941.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.52% to 659.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 419.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 7.49 billion in equities and NIS 11.66 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.667% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.170/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.389% higher, at NIS 3.642/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 4.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.23% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 4.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.70% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 4.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.05% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.30% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 2.32%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 0.96% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.65%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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