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Mon: TASE lower amid Iran uncertainty

13 Apr, 2026 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nice led the declines today as ICL and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, after the ceasefire talks in Pakistan broke down. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36% to 4,382.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45% to 4,273.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 679.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 422.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.76 billion in equities and NIS 5.19 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.033% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.058/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.577/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 1.73% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.88%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.45% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 0.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.56%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.73%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.28% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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