Mon: TASE lower amid Iran uncertainty

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, after the ceasefire talks in Pakistan broke down. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.36% to 4,382.71 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.45% to 4,273.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 679.92 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 422.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.76 billion in equities and NIS 5.19 billion in bonds.

The Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.033% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.058/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.577/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 1.73% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.88%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.45% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 0.85%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.56%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.12% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.73%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.28% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.86%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2026.

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