search
Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE mixed as Teva falls

25 Nov, 2024 19:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Camtek and Teva led the declines today as Strauss gained strongly on positive third quarter results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 2,281.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 2,309.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 428.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 393.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.92 billion in equities and NIS 7.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.448% from Friday, at NIS 3.674/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% lower at NIS 3.852/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.69% on the day's biggest Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.73% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.93%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong third quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.73%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 13.17% while El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 25, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018