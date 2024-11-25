Mon: TASE mixed as Teva falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 2,281.21 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 2,309.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 428.39 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 393.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.92 billion in equities and NIS 7.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.448% from Friday, at NIS 3.674/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% lower at NIS 3.852/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.69% on the day's biggest Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.73% but Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.93%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong third quarter results. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.18%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.73%, and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.80% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) rose 13.17% while El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 7.48%.

