Mon: TASE mixed as banks gain

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12% to 2,455.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06% to 2,493.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.85% to 471.29 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 396.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.191% from Friday, at NIS 3.672/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.89% lower at NIS 3.744/€.

Shares in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) itself fell 6.26%, following a fall of 2% yesterday, after teh company announced the buyback of 4.82% of its shares, part of the stake held by the Manikay Partners hedge fund. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 3.63% on news that Arkia is launching Tel Aviv - New York flights in cooperation with the high-tech protest movement.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.19% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.68%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.34%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 3.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.17%.

