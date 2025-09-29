Mon: TASE mixed in heavy trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today amid volatile and heavy trading with the outcome of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan unclear. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10% to 3,113.62 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.24% to 3,153.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34% to 561.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 413.66 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.19 billion in equities and NIS 6.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.277% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.323/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.873% lower at NIS 3.895/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.04%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.91%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.47%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 2.85%, NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.33% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.