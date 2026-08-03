Mon: TASE opens August lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04% to 4,106.14 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.06% to 4,028.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.96% to 658.75 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 427.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.065% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.059/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.134% higher, at NIS 3.524/€.

On the market, the Insurance Index rose 1.6%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.42% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.95%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 4.02% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.92%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.50%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.05% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.67%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.40%, Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.40% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 3.22%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.