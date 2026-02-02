Mon: TASE opens February with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14% to 4,049.32 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11% to 4,040.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 709.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 423.31 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.194% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.101/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.398% lower, at NIS 3.679/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL) rose 4.43% and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 6.03%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 4.35% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.37%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.39% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.64%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.19% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.28%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.6% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.21%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.18% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.18%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2026.

