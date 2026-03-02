Mon: TASE opens March with massive gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange saw huge gains today as the war seems to have boosted investors’ appetites. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 4.61% to 4,318.50 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 4.75% to 4,268.43 points, also a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.21% to 683.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.42% to 423.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 8.62 billion in equities and NIS 7.97 billion in bonds.

The TASE will be closed tomorrow for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.57% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.073/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 2.245% higher, at NIS 3.605/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 4.10% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.43%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.12%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.52%.

NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 11.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 10.11%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.63% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.83%. Insurance stocks rose strongly with Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) leading the way, rising 9.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was the only stock on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to decline today, falling 1.41%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.93%, as Israel’s skies remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 2, 2026.

