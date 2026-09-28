Mon: TASE opens holiday week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today at the start of the Sukkot holiday week in which trading closes early each day at 2.30pm. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49% to 4,221.26 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57% to 4,077.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 617.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 428.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.088 higher from Friday at NIS 3.066/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.958% higher at NIS 3.488/€.

On the market, the Banks Index fell 0.48%, the Real Estate Index fell 1.58% and the Technology Index fell 0.24%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.96% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.44%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.31% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.57%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.68%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.43% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%.

Kenon Holdings (TASE: KEN; NYSE: KEN) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 0.95% after announcing the sale of its energy unit for NIS 272 million and Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 2.01%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.59%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 1.78% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2026.

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