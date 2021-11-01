Mon: TASE opens month with more gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,861.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,946.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.04% to 576.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 393.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.760% from Friday, at NIS 3.134/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.595% lower at NIS 3.627.

On the market, Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.82% fr the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.50% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose1.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.53%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.16% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.23%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.60%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.77% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.05% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.35%.

