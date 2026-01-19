Mon: TASE opens week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 3,968.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.85% to 3,987.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 698.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 422.79 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.84 billion in equities and NIS 5.91 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.701% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.16/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.903% higher, at NIS 3.676/€.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 8.23% for the biggest gain today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 7.69% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.90%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.13% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.17%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.81% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.16%.

