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Front > TASE report

Mon: TASE opens week lower

27 Apr, 2026 19:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems and Camtek led the losses today while ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 4,348.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 4,271.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 705.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 424.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.91 billion in equities and NIS 5.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.799% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.316% lower, at NIS 3.497/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 2.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.50%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.40% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.19%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.06% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.56%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.37% and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, OY Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) rose 5.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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