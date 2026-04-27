Mon: TASE opens week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 4,348.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 4,271.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 705.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 424.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.91 billion in equities and NIS 5.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.799% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.979/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.316% lower, at NIS 3.497/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 2.67% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.50%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.40% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 1.19%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 5.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.06% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.56%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.37% and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.52%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, OY Nofar Energy (TASE: NOFR) rose 5.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2026.

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