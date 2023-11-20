Mon: TASE posts strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.39%, to 1,735.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.20% to 1,756.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.52% to 339.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 368.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 4.98 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Friday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.586% higher at NIS 4.071/€.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.47% and its east Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 0.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean plc (TASE: ENOG; LSE: ENOG) rose 4.76%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.95% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.77%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.04%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.87%.

Only a handful of stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today with OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) down 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2023.

