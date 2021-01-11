Mon: TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.24%, to 1,562.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,620.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07%, to 559.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02%, to 369.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.06 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.125% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.183/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.718% lower, at NIS 3.873/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.20% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.43%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.84%, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 2.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.84%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today rising 1.15%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.63%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.22%, and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 2.36%.

