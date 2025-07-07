Mon: TASE rally ends with late dip

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.43% to 3,028.22 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 3,097.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 537.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 409.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.86 billion in equities and NIS 5.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.09% from Friday, at NIS 3.337/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.445% lower at NIS 3.915/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.45%. YH Dimri Construction and Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 3.57% and Amot Investments (TASE: AMOT) fell 5.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.40%.

Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 2.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.60%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.46% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.87%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, fintech company (TASE: NYAX; Nasdaq: NYAX) fell 5.34% after announcing the layoff of 6% of its workforce.

