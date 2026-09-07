Mon: TASE rally maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12% to 4,311.01 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 4,230.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 648.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 430.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.04 billion in equities and NIS 3.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.233% higher from Friday, at NIS 3.012/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.238% higher at NIS 3.502/€.

On the market, the Technology Index rose 1.95% while the Real Estate Index fell 1.07%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 5.35% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.32%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.91%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.34%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 1.99% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.45%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.46%. Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) fell 3.46% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2026.

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