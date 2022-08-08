search
Mon: TASE rally powers on led by Teva

8 Aug, 2022 18:35
Teva and Elbit Systems led the gains today but Delek slipped on its return to the TA 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.61%, to 1,988.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.80%, to 2,047.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.67% to 438.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 377.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.240% today from Friday, at NIS 3.327/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.578% at NIS 3.390/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 5.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 5.80% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.51%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) on its first day back in the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.73%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.74%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.38% on its return to the Tel Aviv 35 Index and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.38%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.06% after being relegated from the index. Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) fell 2.23%, after announcing layoffs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 8 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

