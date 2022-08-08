Mon: TASE rally powers on led by Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.61%, to 1,988.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.80%, to 2,047.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.67% to 438.32 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 377.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.240% today from Friday, at NIS 3.327/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.578% at NIS 3.390/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 5.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) rose 5.80% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.51%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) on its first day back in the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.80%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.73%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.74%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.38% on its return to the Tel Aviv 35 Index and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.38%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.06% after being relegated from the index. Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) fell 2.23%, after announcing layoffs.

