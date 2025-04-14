Mon: TASE reopens after holiday sharply higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, reopening after the first Passover holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.17% to 2,470.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.29% to 2,511.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.69% to 435.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 1.69% to 435.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 1.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.1% from Friday, at NIS 3.685/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.58% lower at NIS 4.199/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.91%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.86%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.29%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.15%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.51% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.89% NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.84% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.02%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 0.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and was one of only three stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 6.12% after reporting the state had approved its request to resume distributing dividends.

