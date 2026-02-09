search
Mon: TASE resumes strong gains

9 Feb, 2026 18:56
Tower soared in the wake of its collaboration with Nvidia as Elbit lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.68% to 4,119.77 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.59% to 4,092.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.66% to 687.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 423.75 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4 billion in equities and NIS 5.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.608% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.106/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.057% lower, at NIS 3.684/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 11.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, in the wake of its new collaboration with Nvidia. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.44% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.49%. Menora Mivtachim Holdings (TASE: MMHD) rose 4.46%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.25% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.45% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.92%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 2.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.48%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.82% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.94%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2026.

