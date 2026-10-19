Mon: TASE slips as Elbit bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 4,205.72 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47% to 4,072.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.95% to 607.77 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 428.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.55 billion in equities and NIS 4.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.68 higher from Friday at NIS 3.11/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.431% higher at NIS 3.492/€.

On the market, the Real Estate Index fell 1.12% and the Technology Index fell 1.60%.

Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 6.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 2.87% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.34%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.36% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 4.45%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 3.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.74% after announcing a new contract with Azerbaijan. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.86% and NextVision (TASE: NXSN) rose 2.68%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.