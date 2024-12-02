Mon: TASE slips back

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.39%, to 2,285.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 2,323.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.51%, to 426.70 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 385.47 points. Turnover was NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 5.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.36% lower, at NIS 3.6300/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.80% lower, at NIS 3.8209/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.23%. Bank Leumi rose 0.31%; The Phoenix Holdings fell 0.86%; Discount Bank rose 0.16%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.81%.

Notable advancers today were Ackerstein, up 7.56%; Telsys, up 6.47%; and Tadiran, up 5.89%. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 7.63%; Delta Brands fell 5.16%; and Nayax fell 3.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2024.

