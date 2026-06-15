Mon: TASE slumps in negative response to US-Iran deal

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in a negative response to the US-Iran agreement, which investors see as disadvantageous to Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.01% to 4,255.89 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.34% to 4,191.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 689.98 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 426.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.83 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.954% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.907/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.580% lower, at NIS 3.376/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.55% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.61% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 7.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 5.94% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.97%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 7.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.22% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.60% and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) fell 8.92% after announcing it is acquiring the majority of the Satellite & Space Communications segment of Comtech Telecommunications Corporation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

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