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Mon: TASE slumps in negative response to US-Iran deal

15 Jun, 2026 19:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks, insurance companies and Elbit led the sharp falls as Tower, Nova and Camtek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in a negative response to the US-Iran agreement, which investors see as disadvantageous to Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.01% to 4,255.89 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.34% to 4,191.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.60% to 689.98 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 426.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.83 billion in equities and NIS 5.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.954% lower from Friday, at NIS 2.907/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.580% lower, at NIS 3.376/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.55% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 4.61% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 7.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 5.94% and Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 5.97%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 7.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 6.22% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.26%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 3.60% and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) fell 8.92% after announcing it is acquiring the majority of the Satellite & Space Communications segment of Comtech Telecommunications Corporation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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