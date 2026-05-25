Mon: TASE soars amid ceasefire optimism, rate cut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange gained sharply today amid ceasefire optimism and a 0.25% rate cut by the Bank of Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.06% to 4,527.63 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.02% to 4,465.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.46% to 711.89 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.26%, to 424.94 points Turnover totaled NIS 5.27 billion in equities and NIS 5.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel did not set a new representative rate today because markets abroad were closed in the US for Memorial Day and in Europe for other holidays. In inter-bank trading the shekel strengthened - 0.45% lower from Friday against the US dollar, at NIS 2.878/$, and 0.27% lower against the euro, at NIS 3.3498/€.

On the market the gains were led today by the Insurance Index and Construction Index, which each rose 5.6%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) led the market today, rising 7.76% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 9.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.56%. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 6.65% and Harel Insurance and Finance (TASE: HARL) rose 6.07%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.10%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.14%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 4.49%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, as oil prices fell on world markets. Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) fell 3.85% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.01%. .

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2026.

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