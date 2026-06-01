Mon: TASE suffers biggest falls since October 8, 2023

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, suffering its biggest one-day losses since October 8, 2023 after Iran halted talks with the US over the escalation in Lebanon. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.21% to 4,268.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.31% to 4,239.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.43% to 710.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 424.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 6.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.071% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.813/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.277/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 13.99% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.48% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.40%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.77% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.76%.

Insurance stocks were also down sharply. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 5.87% and Clal Insurance (TASE: CLAL) fell 5.79%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.92% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.08%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 10.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 1.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2026.

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