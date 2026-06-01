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Mon: TASE suffers biggest falls since October 8, 2023

1 Jun, 2026 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower led the huge losses caused by the escalation in Lebanon as Nice bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, suffering its biggest one-day losses since October 8, 2023 after Iran halted talks with the US over the escalation in Lebanon. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.21% to 4,268.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 4.31% to 4,239.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 4.43% to 710.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.26% to 424.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.91 billion in equities and NIS 6.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.071% higher from Friday, at NIS 2.813/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher, at NIS 3.277/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market today, falling 13.99% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 6.48% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.40%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 3.19%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.77% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.76%.

Insurance stocks were also down sharply. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 5.87% and Clal Insurance (TASE: CLAL) fell 5.79%. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 3.92% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 5.08%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 10.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 1.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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