Mon: TASE tumbles amid talk of retaliation

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23%, to 1,914.43 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 1938.67; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 418.87 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.24% to 376.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.2 billion in equities and NIS 4.64 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.091% from Friday, at NIS 3.716/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.249% lower at NIS 3.962/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.87%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.07% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.30%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.91% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.79%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.87%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 0.75% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 1.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN), rose 2.96% to continue its strong gains.

